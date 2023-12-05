Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Penumbra comprises 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $80,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,484. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 4.1 %

Penumbra stock traded down $9.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.17 and its 200 day moving average is $267.07. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.