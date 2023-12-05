Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 778,127 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 2.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $143,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,971,000 after buying an additional 1,374,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. 2,213,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,906. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

