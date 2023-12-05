Bellevue Group AG Grows Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,386 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.07% of CareDx worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,653. The stock has a market cap of $525.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.36. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

