Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 299,171 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $51,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 406,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,559. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,135 shares of company stock worth $241,544. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

