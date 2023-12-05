Bellevue Group AG Has $21.67 Million Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 75,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Read Our Latest Report on HCM

About HUTCHMED

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.