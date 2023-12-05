Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 527,375 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 107,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

