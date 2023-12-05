Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $36,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

