Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and approximately $325.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $252.28 or 0.00575767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00119540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,577,562 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.