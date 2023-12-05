Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.70 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $861.86 billion and approximately $36.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $44,057.53 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00574209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00120419 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00019243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,562,131 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

