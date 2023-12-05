Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.09 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $158.09 million and $691,272.55 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.85 or 0.00022461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,865.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.65 or 0.00571399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00119196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.68602519 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $717,688.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.