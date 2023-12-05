BitShares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002614 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.