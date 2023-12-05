Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $93.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

