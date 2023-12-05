Bone ShibaSwap One Day Volume Reaches $10.53 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $167.68 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bone ShibaSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.73395518 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $9,357,625.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bone ShibaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bone ShibaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.