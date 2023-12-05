BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. BOX updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.43 EPS.

BOX Stock Up 0.7 %

BOX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in BOX by 27.8% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BOX by 128.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BOX by 34.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BOX by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.