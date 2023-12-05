Broadcom (AVGO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

12/4/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $990.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2023 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2023 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2023 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $12.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $911.08. 1,475,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.20. The firm has a market cap of $376.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $516.05 and a 52-week high of $999.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

