BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -178.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.5 %
BRT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $349.68 million, a PE ratio of 269.29 and a beta of 1.12. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $22.35.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
