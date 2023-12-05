BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -178.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.5 %

BRT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $349.68 million, a PE ratio of 269.29 and a beta of 1.12. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRT

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.