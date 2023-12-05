Bucher Industries (BCHHF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) is one of 171 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bucher Industries to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bucher Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bucher Industries N/A N/A 20.28 Bucher Industries Competitors $4.48 billion $402.71 million -227.78

Bucher Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bucher Industries. Bucher Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bucher Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Bucher Industries Competitors 1071 4256 5568 77 2.42

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bucher Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Bucher Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bucher Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Bucher Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bucher Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bucher Industries N/A N/A N/A Bucher Industries Competitors -9.90% -13.58% 1.16%

Dividends

Bucher Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bucher Industries pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bucher Industries rivals beat Bucher Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group division manufactures and sells specialized agricultural machinery for tillage, planting and seeding, nutrient management and crop protection, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding, as well as landscape maintenance. The Bucher Municipal division supplies vehicles and equipment for cleaning and clearing operations on public and private roads and other traffic areas. The Bucher Hydraulics division offers electronic and hydraulic components and manufactures advanced electrohydraulic systems. The Bucher Emhart Glass division supplies advanced technologies for manufacturing and inspection of glass containers. The Bucher Specials division produces equipment of wine, fruit juice, beer, and instant products; and distributes tractors and specialized agricultural machineries, as well as provides automation solutions. It operates in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1807 and is based in Niederweningen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.