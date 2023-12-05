Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Purchases 20,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,000.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CJ stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.39. 556,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.09. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.01.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The company had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7682648 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CJ shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

