Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Karim Saad Temsamani Sells 40,413 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $331,790.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karim Saad Temsamani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $408,922.56.

On Thursday, September 7th, Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 478,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDLX

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.