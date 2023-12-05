Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 4,340 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $87,147.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $191,377.25.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $16,016.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20.

CSTL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 185,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $533.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

