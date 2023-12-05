Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,165 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 42,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,945. The stock has a market cap of $528.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $601,622 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

