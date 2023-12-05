CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $40.98 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.98 million and $2.75 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,839.42 or 0.99997957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009782 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003461 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05131662 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,094,809.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

