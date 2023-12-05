Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 4,228 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,306. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

