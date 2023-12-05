Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 8,897 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.68. 22,633,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,979,633. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $394.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.82 and a 200 day moving average of $367.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

