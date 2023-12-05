Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.42. 392,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,874. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $293.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

