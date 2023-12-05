Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.25. 15,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $189.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.36.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.