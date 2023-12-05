Certified Advisory Corp Sells 115 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $290.31. 1,421,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.99. The company has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $296.85.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

