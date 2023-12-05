Chad Winters Sells 1,013 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.47. 366,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,257. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.15 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

