Chadwick Heath Faulkner Buys 16,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,237,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,282.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner acquired 16,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Chadwick Heath Faulkner bought 16,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

CURO Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,128. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CURO Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CURO Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CURO Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.