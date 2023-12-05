Cheelee (CHEEL) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Cheelee has a market cap of $236.96 million and $6.08 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for $12.25 or 0.00027922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 11.93721544 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $56,276,349.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

