Comerica’s (CMA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. 630,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Comerica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comerica by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $1,744,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 21,786.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,703 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Comerica by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 217,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

