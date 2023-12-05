Comparing Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Recruiter.com Group and Caldwell Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -108.67% -387.48% -90.88% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Caldwell Partners International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $10.09 million 0.21 -$16.48 million ($13.94) -0.11 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 5.83

Caldwell Partners International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caldwell Partners International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caldwell Partners International beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services. In addition, the company offers Agile talent solutions. It serves real estate, consumer, commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brands. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.