Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $51.79 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $415.60 million and $137.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.79 or 0.00118127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,025,063 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,025,043.75564848 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.17091037 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $105,262,686.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.