Contrasting Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) and Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Saratoga Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 2.09 $173.15 million ($1.75) -8.52 Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy -6.39% -4.45% -2.75% Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Saratoga Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Resources has a beta of 12.1, indicating that its stock price is 1,110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Saratoga Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Saratoga Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Saratoga Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Saratoga Resources beats Hammerhead Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Saratoga Resources

Saratoga Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of approximately 51,500 acres under leases, including 31,700 acres gross/net located in the transitional coastline in protected in-bay environments on parish and state leases in south Louisiana; and 19,800 acres gross/net under federal leases in the shallow Gulf of Mexico shelf. As of December 31, 2014, the company had proved reserves of 10.2 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), including 5.8 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), and 26.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas; and 25.9 MMBoe comprising of 10.4 MMBbls, and 93.2 Bcf of natural gas. Saratoga Resources, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

