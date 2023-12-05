Contrasting LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) & Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LL Flooring and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LL Flooring 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

LL Flooring currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 51.40%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than LL Flooring.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

53.2% of LL Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of LL Flooring shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LL Flooring has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LL Flooring and Kirkland’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LL Flooring $1.11 billion 0.10 -$12.08 million ($3.50) -1.00 Kirkland’s $498.83 million 0.08 -$44.69 million ($3.26) -0.99

LL Flooring has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. LL Flooring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LL Flooring and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LL Flooring -10.52% -34.68% -13.20% Kirkland’s -8.96% -400.00% -14.16%

Summary

Kirkland’s beats LL Flooring on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company also offers its products through stores, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. It operates physical stores and an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

