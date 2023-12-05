Contrasting TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) & PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TomTom and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TomTom N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions 1.63% 6.56% 5.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of TomTom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TomTom N/A N/A N/A $0.11 57.58 PDF Solutions $148.55 million 7.85 -$3.43 million $0.06 507.67

This table compares TomTom and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TomTom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TomTom and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.70%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than TomTom.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats TomTom on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as Fire Feature Analysis Software; DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

