Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Sean Maduck sold 5,112 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $143,544.96.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59.

On Friday, October 6th, Sean Maduck sold 3,498 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $95,285.52.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $82,564.44.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 527,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,157. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 82,269 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

