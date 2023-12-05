Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.55. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,082 shares of company stock worth $6,676,966. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.