Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.46 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $23.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001885 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

