Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Up 4.4%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.23.

In other news, insider Charles Lawrence Frischer purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders have bought 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $146,261 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.