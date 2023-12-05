CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading 1.6% Higher

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 167,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 293,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CynergisTek Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CynergisTek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

