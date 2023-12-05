Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.00

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile
24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.
