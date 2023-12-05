DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

NYSE STE traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.73. 124,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.53. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

