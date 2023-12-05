DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

MAS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 353,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

