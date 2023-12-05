DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1 %

PCAR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 639,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,995. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.