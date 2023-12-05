DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 114,300 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,405,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,509,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
