DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 14,300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.00. 351,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $223.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

