DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 44,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 85,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $353,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. 7,969,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,835,371. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.