Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.92 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $125.49 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $11.91 or 0.00027053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

