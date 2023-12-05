Decred (DCR) Price Tops $14.62 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $229.35 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $14.62 or 0.00033375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00119133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022700 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,688,653 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

